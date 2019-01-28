News Wrap: Chinese tech giant Huawei faces U.S. criminal charges

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: The acting U.S. attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, said the special counsel's Russia investigation is close to concluding. Whitaker said he has been fully briefed, and that he hopes to get the final report as soon as possible. Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Chinese tech giant Huawei now faces charges of stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile and violating sanctions on Iran. The Justice Department unveiled criminal cases in New York and Washington state today. They named Huawei, two affiliates and a top executive.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said it reinforces fears that the company is doing Beijing's bidding.