News Wrap: COVID-19 vaccination mandates spread in the U.S. as the delta variant surges

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations spread to more of the country, as the Delta variant surges.

New York became the nation's first big city to require proof of shots for indoor dining, theaters and gyms. Tyson Foods ordered its 120,000 employees to get vaccinated. It's one of the first big employers of front-line workers to do so. And Microsoft said, starting in September, anyone entering its buildings must be vaccinated.

Also today, major U.S. automakers announced that unionized workers must return to work wearing masks tomorrow.

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis rejected any new restrictions today. He spoke in Miami after news that COVID hospitalizations in the state hit a record for the third straight day.