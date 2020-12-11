News Wrap: Cuomo suspends indoor dining in New York City

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. is on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, as the number of daily infections shattered records this week.

But, as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to approve Pfizer's inoculation for emergency use, there are reports that the White House ordered the agency's head to authorize it today, or to resign.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn later played that down, calling it an untrue representation of a phone call he had with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In other developments, New York Governor's Andrew Cuomo again suspended indoor dining in New York City beginning on Monday.