News Wrap: Death toll from Astroworld festival crowd surge rises to 9

In our news wrap Thursday, a ninth person has died of injuries suffered after a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday. Fears are growing that a migrant crisis in Eastern Europe may erupt into a military confrontation. China's President Xi Jinping is warning against creating a new Cold War in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. State Department is urging Americans to leave Haiti.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
In other news on this Veterans Day: President Biden saluted those who have served as — quote — "the very spine of America."
He marked his first Veterans Day as president with a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. And he said that many veterans have faced challenges that most people will never know. Mr. Biden also announced new help for troops exposed to toxins from so-called burn pits.
We will look at this after the news summary.
A ninth person has died of injuries suffered at a Houston concert last Friday. The latest victim was a 22-year-old college senior. She and the others were hurt when fans surged toward the stage as rap artist Travis Scott performed. Today, Scott asked victims to contact him directly for any assistance they need.
In Eastern Europe, fears are growing that a migrant crisis could erupt into a military confrontation. Overnight, Polish troops clashed again with migrants along the border with Belarus. Lithuania also reported attempted crossings, and Ukraine sent troops to its border with Belarus. Thousands of people are huddled in makeshift camps inside Belarus in freezing weather. Most are trying ultimately to get to Germany.
China's President Xi Jinping warned today against creating a new Cold War in the Indo-Pacific. He spoke in a video message that aired at the Asia-Pacific Cooperation summit in New Zealand. It appeared to be aimed at a new security alliance of the U.S., Britain, and Australia.
-
Xi Jinping, Chinese President (through translator):
No matter how global developments may evolve, attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail. The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Meanwhile, China's ruling Communist Party approved a new political history that puts Xi on a par with top leaders of the past. That could pave the way for him to serve a third term.
The U.S. State Department is urging Americans to leave Haiti. It comes as security has steadily worsened and as gangs have choked off fuel distribution. The resulting shortage has affected essential services from medical care to access to banks.
Back in this country, a federal appeals court has blocked release of Trump administration documents related to the January assault on the U.S. Capitol. A lower court had ordered that the material be given to a congressional committee tomorrow. That order is now frozen while Mr. Trump appeal is heard.
On Wall Street, stocks had a mixed day. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 158 points to close at 35921. The Nasdaq rose 81 points. The S&P 500 added — excuse me — two points.
And South Africa's last apartheid president, F.W. de Klerk, has died after a battle with cancer. In 1990, he announced the end of rigid racial discrimination, and he freed Nelson Mandela from prison. The two men ultimately shared the Nobel Peace Prize; de Klerk later refused to say that apartheid was a crime against humanity before reversing himself.
Today, his foundation released his final message.
-
F.W. de Klerk, Former South African President:
I, without qualification, apologize for the pain and the hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to Black, brown and Indians in South Africa.
-
Judy Woodruff:
F.W. de Klerk was 85 years old.