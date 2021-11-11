News Wrap: Death toll from Astroworld festival crowd surge rises to 9

Judy Woodruff:

In other news on this Veterans Day: President Biden saluted those who have served as — quote — "the very spine of America."

He marked his first Veterans Day as president with a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. And he said that many veterans have faced challenges that most people will never know. Mr. Biden also announced new help for troops exposed to toxins from so-called burn pits.

We will look at this after the news summary.

A ninth person has died of injuries suffered at a Houston concert last Friday. The latest victim was a 22-year-old college senior. She and the others were hurt when fans surged toward the stage as rap artist Travis Scott performed. Today, Scott asked victims to contact him directly for any assistance they need.

In Eastern Europe, fears are growing that a migrant crisis could erupt into a military confrontation. Overnight, Polish troops clashed again with migrants along the border with Belarus. Lithuania also reported attempted crossings, and Ukraine sent troops to its border with Belarus. Thousands of people are huddled in makeshift camps inside Belarus in freezing weather. Most are trying ultimately to get to Germany.

China's President Xi Jinping warned today against creating a new Cold War in the Indo-Pacific. He spoke in a video message that aired at the Asia-Pacific Cooperation summit in New Zealand. It appeared to be aimed at a new security alliance of the U.S., Britain, and Australia.