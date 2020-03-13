News Wrap: Delta reduces flights by 40 percent amid falling travel demand

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Delta Air Lines is slashing its flights by 40 percent now that the pandemic has triggered a decline in demand for travel. It is also halting all flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days and grounding up to 300 airplanes as a way to trim costs.

Delta's CEO said he is hopeful they will get financial assistance from the White House and from Congress.

The U.S. State Department today summoned the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., after an incendiary accusation by a Chinese official over COVID-19. In a tweet, a Chinese Ministry spokesperson alleged that the U.S. Army brought the virus to Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak. But he cited no evidence to support that claim. China's embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond.

And Iraq today denounced U.S. strikes on Iranian-backed militias that left six people dead overnight. The U.S. targeted sites linked to the militia group blamed for a rocket attack that killed three American service members Wednesday.

In Washington today, the head of the U.S. Central Command said the tit-for-tat strikes sent a message to Iran.