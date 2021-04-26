News Wrap: DOJ announces probe into Louisville police, citing Breonna Taylor case

Judy Woodruff:

India is in crisis tonight, as COVID-19 infections pass 350,000 a day, with more than 2,800 deaths. The Biden administration says that it will send a range of help to India and will share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with other nations.

We will return to India after the news summary.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed today to new arguments on the right to carry a gun in public. It will be the first such case since Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave conservatives a 6-3 majority. At issue is whether New York's gun permit law violates the Second Amendment.

The U.S. Justice Department is launching a full-scale review of police tactics in Louisville, Kentucky. It comes a year after police shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a raid at her home.

Chief Erika Shields said today that her force welcomes the investigation.