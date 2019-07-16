News Wrap: Esper criticizes Turkey for purchase of Russian-made air defenses

Judy Woodruff:

And in the day's other news: A white police officer in New York who put a black man, Eric Garner, in a fatal choke hold in 2014 will not face federal charges.

Garner could be heard gasping "I can't breathe" as officer Daniel Pantaleo gripped him during an arrest. A state grand jury already declined to indict Pantaleo, and, today, federal prosecutors said they could not prove that he willfully violated Garner's civil rights.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, called the finding an outrage, and demanded that Pantaleo be fired.