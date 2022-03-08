News Wrap: Evidence suggests North Korea has resumed construction at nuclear testing site

In our news wrap Tuesday, there are signs that North Korea has resumed construction at a nuclear testing ground, with new images showing two structures built in recent days. Also, a Texas man was convicted in the first trial stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 probe, and Minneapolis teachers went on strike.
Judy Woodruff:
And in the few minutes since Undersecretary Nuland and I spoke, the Pentagon has rejected the Polish plan to send its Soviet era fighter jets into Ukraine, saying that the plan to have NATO jets fly into Ukraine at this time was not — quote — "tenable."
In today's other news, there are signs that North Korea has resumed construction at a nuclear testing ground. As of mid February, a Maxar Technologies satellite image show the site remained inactive. Now a new image taken last week appears to show two structures built in recent days. The site was declared closed four years ago.
A Texas man was convicted today in the first trial stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal jury in Washington found Guy Reffitt guilty on all counts. They included carrying a handgun on the Capitol grounds, interfering with police and obstructing justice. To date, more than 750 people have been charged in the plot.
A leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is now charged with conspiracy in the January 6 investigation. Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was arrested today. He was not at the Capitol during the attack, but federal prosecutors say that he helped to plan it.
Teachers in the Minneapolis School District went on strike today. They marched outside schools demanding higher wages, caps on class sizes and more mental health support for students. Supporters honked car horns as union leaders urged officials to compromise.
Greta Callahan, Teacher Chapter President, Minneapolis Federation of Teachers: And we want to be very clear that what they're currently doing isn't working.
They are driving families out of this district. They are driving educators out of this district. And we are here to intervene.
Judy Woodruff:
The strike stopped classes for 29,000 students and nearly 3,300 teachers.
In Florida today, state lawmakers approved banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican bill also says that lessons for older grades have to be age-appropriate, or parents may sue school districts. Democrats warn that it sends a message that there is something wrong with being LGBTQ.
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it.
A jury was selected in Grand Rapids, Michigan, today for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors claim the 2020 conspiracy was meant to be retaliation for Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions. The trial is expected to last more than a month.
On the pandemic, a World Health Organization panel now says that it strongly supports vaccination booster shots. It says they are needed to protect against the Omicron variant. That marks a reversal from last year, when the WHO urged wealthy nations to delay boosters and instead donate the doses to needier countries.
The U.S. Senate has voted this evening to pass the Postal Service Reform Act and send it to the president. It aims to lift burdensome budget requirements that have kept the agency deep in debt. It also mandates mail delivery six days a week. The House has already passed the bill.
And on Wall Street, stocks were up and down, buffeted again by surging oil prices and other fallout from the war in Ukraine. In the end, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 184 points to close at 32632. The Nasdaq fell 35 points. The S&P 500 slipped 30.