News Wrap: Evidence suggests North Korea has resumed construction at nuclear testing site

Judy Woodruff:

And in the few minutes since Undersecretary Nuland and I spoke, the Pentagon has rejected the Polish plan to send its Soviet era fighter jets into Ukraine, saying that the plan to have NATO jets fly into Ukraine at this time was not — quote — "tenable."

In today's other news, there are signs that North Korea has resumed construction at a nuclear testing ground. As of mid February, a Maxar Technologies satellite image show the site remained inactive. Now a new image taken last week appears to show two structures built in recent days. The site was declared closed four years ago.

A Texas man was convicted today in the first trial stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal jury in Washington found Guy Reffitt guilty on all counts. They included carrying a handgun on the Capitol grounds, interfering with police and obstructing justice. To date, more than 750 people have been charged in the plot.

A leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is now charged with conspiracy in the January 6 investigation. Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was arrested today. He was not at the Capitol during the attack, but federal prosecutors say that he helped to plan it.

Teachers in the Minneapolis School District went on strike today. They marched outside schools demanding higher wages, caps on class sizes and more mental health support for students. Supporters honked car horns as union leaders urged officials to compromise.

Greta Callahan, Teacher Chapter President, Minneapolis Federation of Teachers: And we want to be very clear that what they're currently doing isn't working.

They are driving families out of this district. They are driving educators out of this district. And we are here to intervene.