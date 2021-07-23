News Wrap: Federal appeals court finds CDC eviction moratorium unlawful

Judy Woodruff:

Despite those numbers, an Associated Press poll out today found that most of the unvaccinated say they won't get the shot.

A federal appeals court has ruled against putting a stop to most residential evictions during the pandemic. The three-judge panel in Cincinnati agreed with a lower court that the CDC lacked authority to impose the moratorium last year. It is already due to expire at month's end.

The Tokyo Olympic Games officially opened today amid a COVID emergency in the city. Fireworks capped the nighttime ceremony. It was held at a nearly empty stadium, with infections hitting six-month highs.

Outside, hundreds of people demonstrated. They claimed the Games are putting public health in Japan at risk and demanded they be halted. Separately, it turns out that 100 of more than 600 U.S. athletes are not vaccinated.

The head of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed it today.