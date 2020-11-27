News Wrap: Federal appeals court rejects Trump’s election challenge in Pennsylvania

Amna Nawaz:

Despite the smaller crowds in stores, analysts are forecasting an increase in holiday sales due to a boom in online shopping.

President Trump has lost yet another legal round in his bid to challenge the election results. A federal appeals court today rejected his lawsuit in Pennsylvania. The court said the claims of fraud were devoid of any specifics or any proof. President-elect Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes. The Trump campaign said it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In Ethiopia, meanwhile, President — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again rejected talks with leaders of the defiant Tigray region. But his office said he would talk to representatives it says are — quote — "operating legally there." Abiy met with African union peace envoys, as thousands more refugees fled Tigray's capital, before the Ethiopian army launches an assault.

Thousands of farmers in India marched to New Delhi today, protesting new laws that will end guaranteed prices for grain. They were stopped at first by police, who blocked their way and used tear gas. Demonstrators condemned the use of violence against peaceful protests.