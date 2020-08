In our news wrap Friday, the plague of wildfires across California has now claimed six lives and forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people. Some 12,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, pleading with residents to get out of harm’s way. Also, doctors in Russia agreed to let dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma, be taken to Germany for treatment. Supporters say he was poisoned.