News Wrap: Florida judge reverses DeSantis order banning school mask mandates

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: The Biden administration says half of American adolescents ages 12 to 17 have now gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That comes as a judge in Florida ruled that school districts in the state can impose mask mandates in the classroom as the Delta variant surges. The decision reverses an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis banning such mandates.

Meanwhile, President Biden said federal health authorities are weighing whether to approve giving adults COVID vaccine booster shots sooner than eight months after full vaccination. That was previously announced.

The U.S. intelligence community remains divided on the origins of the coronavirus. They released a report today that refuted the theory that the virus was created as a biological weapon, and they concluded that China didn't know about the virus before the onset of the pandemic.

Analysts believe the virus was first exposed to humans in November of 2019, but they still don't know how a human first came into contact with it.

President Biden hosted new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House today. The meeting was postponed from yesterday after the terror attack at the Kabul Airport. In the Oval Office, the two talked about preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

President Biden said he wanted to restart talks with Tehran, but did not give specifics.