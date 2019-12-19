News Wrap: House passes USMCA trade deal with broad bipartisan support

John Yang:

The Republican-led Senate is expected to take up the trade agreement next year.

Today, the Senate moved to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, and avert a partial shutdown this weekend. The package totals some $1.4 trillion, with major increases for both domestic and defense programs. It also includes another $1.4 billion for a southern border wall. The package already passed the House and now goes to President Trump for his signature.

One of President Trump's biggest allies in the Congress, Republican Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina, said today he won't run for reelection. Instead, he said he's open to taking a job in the Trump campaign or in the White House. Meadows helped found the conservative Freedom Caucus. He is the 25th House Republican to say he is not seeking another term.

In Britain, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new majority in Parliament laid out their agenda, headlined by leaving the European Union on January 31. Lawmakers gathered in the House of Lords for Parliament's official opening and the queen's speech, which spells out the government's priorities.

Later, Johnson spoke in the House of Commons, and said that British people expect action.