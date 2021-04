In our news wrap Wednesday, India set new high records with 2,000 deaths and 295,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the United States reached 200 million vaccinations. There's word that President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half - from 2005 levels - by the year 2030. On Wall Street, stocks were broadly higher. And Britain's Queen Elizabeth turned 95.