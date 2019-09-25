News Wrap: Iran’s Rouhani calls U.S. sanctions ‘economic terrorism’

Judy Woodruff:

Later, Pompeo said the U.S. would like to see a peaceful resolution with Iran, but he insisted it is — quote — "up to the Iranians" to make that decision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now been tasked again with forming a new government. Israel's president made that decision today, after Netanyahu and his rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, failed to broker a unity government. Neither of their parties were able to secure a majority in Parliament in last week's election.

Netanyahu now has up to six weeks to form a coalition. He failed to do so — to do that after the first election in April.

British lawmakers returned to Parliament today, a day after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the body ahead of the Brexit deadline was illegal. The prime minister addressed the House of Commons and took aim at the opposition Labor Party and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Johnson challenged them to try to oust him with a no-confidence vote, in hopes of breaking the gridlock over Brexit.