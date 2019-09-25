News Wrap: Iran’s Rouhani calls U.S. sanctions ‘economic terrorism’

In our news wrap Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani denounced the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He said Iran would only come to the negotiating table if those sanctions are lifted. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been tasked again with forming a new government.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani used his speech at the U.N. General Assembly today largely to condemn U.S. regional intervention.
Rouhani denounced the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and blasted U.S. sanctions against his country. He said that Iran would only come to the negotiating table if those sanctions are lifted.
-
Hassan Rouhani (through translator):
I hail from a country that has resisted the most merciless economic terrorism. The U.S. government, while imposing extraterritorial sanctions and threats against other nations, has made a lot of effort to deprive Iran from the advantages of participating in the global economy.
This is the of the Iranian nation: Let's invest in hope towards a better future, rather than in war and violence.
-
Judy Woodruff:
But the White House is showing no signs of lifting those sanctions on Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened tougher penalties on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, when he spoke today in New York.
-
Mike Pompeo:
Countries are indeed awakening to the truth that, the more Iran lashes out, the greater our pressure will and should be. As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions — continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Later, Pompeo said the U.S. would like to see a peaceful resolution with Iran, but he insisted it is — quote — "up to the Iranians" to make that decision.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now been tasked again with forming a new government. Israel's president made that decision today, after Netanyahu and his rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, failed to broker a unity government. Neither of their parties were able to secure a majority in Parliament in last week's election.
Netanyahu now has up to six weeks to form a coalition. He failed to do so — to do that after the first election in April.
British lawmakers returned to Parliament today, a day after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the body ahead of the Brexit deadline was illegal. The prime minister addressed the House of Commons and took aim at the opposition Labor Party and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
Johnson challenged them to try to oust him with a no-confidence vote, in hopes of breaking the gridlock over Brexit.
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson:
They see more evermore elaborate legal and political maneuvers from the party opposite, which is determined, absolutely determined, to say, we know best and thumb their noses at the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the European Union.
-
Jeremy Corbyn:
After yesterday's ruling, Mr. Speaker, the prime minister should have done the honorable thing and resigned.
Yet, Mr. Speaker, here he is, forced back to this House to rightfully face the scrutiny he tried to avoid.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Johnson currently plans to withdraw from the European Union by October 31, with or without a withdrawal agreement. But the opposition said that it won't back a new election unless a no-deal Brexit is ruled out.
The Trump administration has reached a deal to send asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border to Honduras, one of the world's most violent nations. The U.S. has already signed similar pacts with El Salvador and Guatemala. Many of the details remain unclear, but it's part of a broader strategy to deter migrants from entering the U.S. from Mexico.
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands escaped the worst of Tropical Storm Karen. But authorities did report minor power outages and flooding. Karen is now moving away from the islands. But forecasters warned the heavy rain could linger across the Northeastern Caribbean.
Meanwhile, Jerry was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it passed near Bermuda with sustained winds around 40 miles per hour.
And stocks bounced back on Wall Street today, after President Trump signaled a trade deal with China could come soon. Although asked for details by a reporter late in the afternoon, he said he had nothing to add.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 163 points to close above 26970. The Nasdaq rose more than 83 points and the S&P 500 added 18.
