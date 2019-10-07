News Wrap: Iraq’s prime minister tries easing protest tensions

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: A new round of impeachment subpoenas hit the White House and the Pentagon. House Democrats asked for documents related to President Trump's decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine for a time. The subpoenas went to the secretary of defense and the White House budget director.

We will look at that and other developments in the investigation after the news summary.

A federal judge this morning rejected President Trump's refusal to release his tax returns to prosecutors in New York. The judge called it — quote — "a categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity."

The president's lawyers immediately appealed, and, this afternoon, a federal appeals court blocked release of the tax returns for now. Prosecutors in New York want the records as part of a probe into payments made to two women who claimed to have affairs with Mr. Trump.

In Iraq, the prime minister ordered the army to leave a Baghdad neighborhood where dozens of protesters were killed or wounded this weekend. The troops are being replaced by police.

It's an attempt to ease tensions after protesters burned tires in the streets on Sunday, and soldiers again opened fire, breaking up the crowds. But, today, the demonstrators sounded undaunted.