News Wrap: Jury begins deliberations in Kim Potter trial over Daunte Wright shooting

Judy Woodruff:

The killing of Daunte Wright sparked protests and added to a national outcry over racial justice.

The case of Ghislaine Maxwell has also gone to a jury tonight in New York. She's accused of recruiting teenage girls for sexual abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Today, federal prosecutors closed by branding Maxwell a dangerous predator. The defense argued that she has been made a scapegoat.

We will take a closer look later in the program.

The Pentagon today has clarified its rules on extremism in the military. As before, the guidance bars troops from actively engaging in extremist activities, but it goes into more detail. Banned activities range from advocating terrorism to posting extremist views online. The rules also spell out the process that commanders must use to punish someone.

Chile has a new president-elect, and he's vowing to remake the country with progressive policies. Leftist Gabriel Boric won Sunday's run-off against a far-right lawmaker. That touched off celebrations in the capital, Santiago. Boric vowed to create an inclusive government to fight poverty and inequality.