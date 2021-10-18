News Wrap: Jury selection begins in Ahmaud Arbery trial

Judy Woodruff:

COVID-19 has reached deadly new records tonight in its long climb into the nation's history. The virus has now sickened 45 million Americans and killed 725,000.

At the same time, the latest surge has slackened and daily averages are down roughly 20 percent in the last two weeks.

One of the latest deaths came today. His family announced that Colin Powell has succumbed to complications from COVID. He was the first Black chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the first Black secretary of state and at one time a potential presidential candidate. His family says he had been battling a type of blood cancer, as well as Parkinson's disease. Colin Powell was 84 years old.

We will look at his life later in the program.

Jury selection has begun in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Three white men confronted him as he ran through their neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The defendants watch today as lawyers began questioning up to 1,000 potential jurors. The process could take two weeks or more.

Russia suspended its diplomatic mission to NATO today. It was the retaliation after the Western alliance expelled eight members of the Russian mission over alleged spying. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also announced that NATO offices in Moscow will be shuttered.