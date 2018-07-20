News Wrap: Kim Jong Un needs to keep nuclear promises, Pompeo says

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump heads into this weekend still facing questions about his Helsinki talks with Vladimir Putin and about a possible second summit. The Kremlin said today it's open to Mr. Trump's idea of inviting President Putin to Washington this fall.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it would be all to the good.

We will have a full report after the news summary.

Secretary Pompeo also pressed North Korea today for concrete actions on dismantling its nuclear program. He traveled to the United Nations in New York, and said the Security Council is set to keep enforcing sanctions until the North acts.