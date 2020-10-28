News Wrap: Mass protests in Poland against restrictive abortion ruling

Judy Woodruff:

The family of the slain man, Walter Wallace, has appealed for calm.

In Poland, demonstrators massed for a seventh straight day against a court ruling that banned abortions of fetuses with even severe abnormalities. Crowds turned out in Warsaw and other major cities. The nationwide strike is a rare show of opposition in a country that's long been influenced by the Roman Catholic Church.

Back in this country, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to rule before the election on counting absentee ballots in Pennsylvania. Republicans had challenged a state court ruling that ballots received within three days of Election Day must be counted.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in today's vote. The court said the reason was that she had not had time to read into the case.

Winds were calmer today in Southern California, giving firefighters a chance to gain ground. Two big windblown wildfires had left nearly 100,000 people under evacuation orders this week. Some of the orders have now been lifted.

The Trump administration has formally announced plans to lift restrictions on logging and road-building across the Tongass National Forest in Alaska. It affects more than nine million acres that have been protected since 2001. Alaskan elected officials have pushed for the change. Conservation groups vow to fight it.

And the Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball's world champions again, their first title in 32 years. They clinched the World Series last night, beating Tampa Bay in game six. It was played in a sequestered bubble in Arlington, Texas, after a season truncated by COVID.

Congratulations to the Dodgers.