News Wrap: Massive wildfire burns in California’s Mojave National Preserve

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, crews in California continue to battle wildfires as high temperatures begin to ease elsewhere in the country, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira appeared in court, Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee, and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Sunday’s deadly bombing in Pakistan.
Support Provided By:
Learn more