News Wrap: Miami Manhunt for 3 banquet hall shooters continues

Republican Governor Greg Abbott vowed to call the legislature back for a special session to pass the bill. Republicans in more than a dozen other states have moved to restrict voting access since last year's election.

Police across Miami, Florida kept up a manhunt today for three gunmen who attacked a crowd at a banquet hall early Sunday. They killed two people and wounded 21. Newly released surveillance video showed the masked attackers getting out of a white SUV. They returned moments later after the shooting. Police say it appeared to involve two rival groups.

There's word that U.N. nuclear inspectors have been cut off from information about Iran's nuclear program for three months. Wire service accounts say there's been no data from electronic seals and monitors, a much more extensive cutoff than first reported. Iran imposed restrictions in February and ramped up enrichment of uranium, hoping to end sanctions imposed by President Trump.

Member states of the World Health Organization agreed today to study far-reaching reforms to fight future pandemics. The COVID crisis has been marked by a patchwork international response.

At an annual assembly in Geneva, the WHO's Mike Ryan warned that deadly new germs now have the upper hand.