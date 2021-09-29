News Wrap: Milley says years of bad decisions to blame for Afghanistan pullout failures

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: The CDC stepped up its COVID-19 warnings to pregnant women with a formal advisory urging vaccinations. It underscores what agency officials announced on Tuesday, that only 31 percent of pregnant women have had their shots, and rates for minorities are even lower. The agency says the vaccines carry no increased risk of miscarriages.

We will focus on vaccine misinformation after the news summary.

U.S. military leaders spent a second day today trying to explain to Congress what happened in Afghanistan. At a House hearing, General Mark Milley blamed years of bad decisions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin agreed the U.S. pullout hurt Afghan morale, but he said American troops could not stay on.

Llyod Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense: I support the president's decision to end the war in Afghanistan.

I did not support staying in Afghanistan forever. There is no, was no risk-free status quo option. I think that the Taliban had been clear that, if we stayed there longer, they were going to recommence attacks on our forces.