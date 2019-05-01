News Wrap: Motive unclear in UNC Charlotte shooting that killed 2 students

In our Wednesday news wrap, police in Charlotte, North Carolina, are trying to determine a motive in Tuesday’s college campus shooting. A former student allegedly opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, killing two and wounding four. Meanwhile, Florida's Republican-led state house gave final approval to expanding a program that allows teachers to carry guns.
Judy Woodruff:
In Charlotte, North Carolina, police are still trying to determine a motive in Tuesday's shooting attack on a college campus.
A former student, Trystan Terrell, allegedly open fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Two students were killed and four others wounded. Terrell is now charged with murder.
Florida may soon be arming more of its schoolteachers. The Republican-led Statehouse gave final approval today to expanding a so-called guardian program. It allows teachers to carry guns with school district approval. The bill was a response to last year's Parkland High School shooting that left 17 people dead. The Republican governor is expected to sign it into law.
There were new questions in Minneapolis today, after a former police officer who is black was convicted of murder in the death of an unarmed white woman. Activists suggested that Mohamed Noor, a Somali-American, was found guilty Tuesday because of his race. Prosecutors denied it.
The city's mayor had his own message.
Jacob Frey:
What matters most for Minneapolis is how we respond in the days and in the weeks ahead. Our city must come together, not for any single person, not for any single entity or organization, not for any reason beyond our love for each other and the values that hold us together.
Judy Woodruff:
The victim, Justine Damond, was fatally shot in 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible crime. Noor said he thought she had a gun. His sentencing is set for June 7.
A British judge today sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail in 2012. He spent seven years holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, before being expelled and arrested last month. Assange still faces a fight over extradition to the U.S. on charges that he conspired to break into Pentagon computers.
Workers around the world marked this May Day with marches, rallies and in some cases violence. In France, so-called yellow vest protesters clashed with Paris police in riot gear. Officers fired tear gas, and some of the protesters smashed cars.
In Russia, some 100,000 workers marched in Moscow in a state-approved event. Dozens of anti-government protesters were arrested elsewhere. And across Asia, thousands massed in countries from the Philippines to South Korea, calling for better working conditions.
Back in this country, the Trump administration is asking Congress for another $4.5 billion in emergency funding for the southern border. That's on top of more than $14 billion already requested. The administration says much of the new money would pay for aid and shelter space for a surge of migrant families from Central America.
The U.S. Federal Reserve held its key short-term interest rate steady today, and wouldn't commit to cutting rates later this year. The Central Bank cited signs of economic health and low inflation. Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that, for now, a change in rates either way is unlikely.
Jermone Powell:
We have done a deep dive on economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world, and thought about our policy. We do think our policy stance is appropriate right now. We don't see a strong case for moving in either direction.
Judy Woodruff:
The decision came despite public pressure from President Trump urging the Fed to cut its rates.
A rally on Wall Street fizzled after the Fed's statement on rates staying where they are. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up losing 162 points to close at 26430. The Nasdaq fell 45 points, and the S&P 500 dropped 22.
