News Wrap: Motive unclear in UNC Charlotte shooting that killed 2 students

Judy Woodruff:

In Charlotte, North Carolina, police are still trying to determine a motive in Tuesday's shooting attack on a college campus.

A former student, Trystan Terrell, allegedly open fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Two students were killed and four others wounded. Terrell is now charged with murder.

Florida may soon be arming more of its schoolteachers. The Republican-led Statehouse gave final approval today to expanding a so-called guardian program. It allows teachers to carry guns with school district approval. The bill was a response to last year's Parkland High School shooting that left 17 people dead. The Republican governor is expected to sign it into law.

There were new questions in Minneapolis today, after a former police officer who is black was convicted of murder in the death of an unarmed white woman. Activists suggested that Mohamed Noor, a Somali-American, was found guilty Tuesday because of his race. Prosecutors denied it.

The city's mayor had his own message.