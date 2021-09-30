News Wrap: Number of active-duty military suicides jumped 15% in 2020

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: On this last day of September, the stock market closed out a month of stark downturns.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 546 points today to close at 33844. The Nasdaq fell 64 points. The S&P 500 slipped 52. Overall, the S&P and the Nasdaq had their worst month since the pandemic started, down nearly 5 percent or more. The Dow lost more than 4 percent, for its worst month in nearly a year.

The National School Boards Association sought federal help today to investigate threats over mask mandates and other pandemic measures. The group wrote to President Biden and warned that rising violence and threats are — quote — "equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

Meanwhile, at a U.S. Senate hearing, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said there's plenty of precedent for COVID protective measures.

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary: Fifty years ago, some people protested using seat belts. Today, we don't. We know how safe and effective they are. Same thing with vaccines. Same thing with masks. Same thing with social distancing. Same thing with better ventilation. Same thing with better hygiene.

We know what works. It's common sense.