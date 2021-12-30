News Wrap: NYC’s scaled-back New Year’s celebrations to proceed as planned, de Blasio says

Amna Nawaz:

The White House says Mr. Biden warned Russia again not to invade Ukraine. The Kremlin says President Putin warned that any new sanctions would mean a complete breakdown in relations. The two leaders had an initial call earlier this month. Formal security talks begin next month.

On the pandemic, new hospitalizations of children rose 66 percent last week. Daily admissions are now the highest in the pandemic, and infections among nursing home workers jumped 80 percent. Today, federal health officials appealed to that group to get boosters. Meanwhile, The New York Times and others reported that, on Monday, the FDA will authorize Pfizer vaccine boosters for kids 12 to 15 years old.

And a South African study found Johnson & Johnson's booster cut the risk of hospitalization in Omicron cases by 85 percent.

The Omicron surge the Omicron surge is also forcing U.S. cities to decide about going ahead with New Year's Eve celebrations. Today, crews in New York prepared for the annual ball drop in Times Square.

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said the festivities will move forward as planned.