News Wrap: NYPD fires Pantaleo, 5 years after Eric Garner’s death

William Brangham:

In 2014, a grand jury refused to indict Pantaleo on state criminal charges. And last month, the U.S. Justice Department declined to charge him with federal civil rights violations.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law today, prompted by police killing of minorities. The new standards allow deadly force only when it is necessary to prevent imminent death or injury to an officer or to bystanders. Law enforcement organizations backed the measure after winning concessions on the law's wording.

Attorney General William Barr has removed Hugh Hurwitz as acting director of the federal Bureau of Prisons. That follows the suicide by Jeffrey Epstein at a federal detention center in New York. Epstein was being held on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.

Barr gave no reason for today's move, but he had complained of serious problems at the prison.

In Afghanistan, attacks in the eastern part of the country today wounded at least 66 people. Officials said at least 10 explosions struck the city of Jalalabad. That followed Saturday night's suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul that killed 63 and wounded nearly 200.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed revenge today in a televised address.