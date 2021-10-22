News Wrap: Pfizer says its vaccine is 91% effective at preventing COVID among kids 5-11

Amna Nawaz:

President Biden, meanwhile, huddled today with Democratic leaders, trying to wrap up a deal on his Build Back Better agenda. Party moderates and progressives are negotiating the package of social and climate initiatives now worth $2 trillion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today that a deal is — quote — "very possible."

A federal jury in New York has convicted Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, of making illegal campaign contributions. Parnas used money from a Russian tycoon to support Republican groups, including one backing then-President Trump.

Separately, Parnas aided Giuliani's efforts to have Ukraine investigate Hunter Biden during his father's 2020 presidential campaign. Giuliani is still under investigation.

China insisted today there will be no compromise on the status of Taiwan, and it also warned the U.S. to watch what it says. Last night, President Biden said the U.S. is committed to defending Taiwan if the Chinese attack. That seemed to go beyond a longstanding U.S. pledge to help Taiwan defend itself.

The White House quickly said there had been no change in policy.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sounded a similar note today when he spoke after a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Llyod Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense: Nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, and certainly not President Biden. And there's no reason that it should. We will continue to help Taiwan with the sorts of capabilities that it needs to defend itself, and so we will stay focused on those things.