News Wrap: Pope prays for peace in Ukraine, Middle East in Easter address

In our news wrap Sunday, Israel struck targets in Syria in retaliation for rare rocket fire from its neighbor yesterday, Pope Francis prayed for Ukrainians, Russians and people of the Middle East in his Easter Sunday address, Los Angeles school district workers approved a new labor contract after striking in March, and Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, died.
