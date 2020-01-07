News Wrap: Putin travels to Syria to meet with Assad, military officials

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Russia's President Vladimir Putin traveled to Syria, as the U.S. confrontation with Iran roiled the Middle East. Syrian state media released images of Putin meeting with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. The men also met with military commanders. Russia intervened in the Syrian war in 2015.

In the U.S. Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Republicans have agreed on rules for President Trump's impeachment trial. He said he has the votes to delay a decision on calling witnesses until after opening statements.

That same process was used in President Clinton's impeachment trial.