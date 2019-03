Judy Woodruff:

President Trump is facing new criticism today amid revelations he demanded his former Chief of Staff John Kelly give his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a top-secret security clearance. It was first reported by The New York Times. Mr. Trump has previously insisted he played no role.

Top House Democrats have vowed to continue investigating the White House security clearance process. We will take a closer look at what is at stake after the news summary.

The parents of Otto Warmbier rebuked President Trump today for not holding North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, responsible for their son's death. The detained student returned to the U.S. in a coma before passing away in 2017. This week, President Trump said he took Kim — quote — "at his word" for not knowing about Warmbier's mistreatment.

Today, Fred and Cindy Warmbier issued a statement, saying — quote — "Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. No excuses or lavish praise can change that."

Later, President Trump tweeted — quote — "Of course I hold North Korea responsible."

Pakistan released a captured Indian pilot today. The move was billed as a peace gesture, after tensions flared between the two countries over the disputed Kashmir region. Armed escorts walked the pilot across the Pakistani border back into India before he was whisked away for a medical examination. Crowds of people celebrated his return.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a new round of sanctions against the Maduro regime in Venezuela. They target six top members of the Venezuelan security forces responsible for blocking humanitarian aid deliveries. The U.S. recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful president.

At the State Department, U.S. special envoy Elliott Abrams responded to concerns that Guaido's support might be fading.