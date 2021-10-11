News Wrap: Southwest canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend

Judy Woodruff:

Drugmaker Merck formally asked the FDA today to grant emergency authorization for its antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. The company reported that the medication cut hospitalizations and deaths by 50 percent in mild to moderate COVID cases. Approval could take weeks, but, if cleared, it would be the first COVID treatment in pill form.

Southwest Airlines is working to restore operations after canceling some 2,000 flights since Friday. The airline blamed the disruption on air traffic control issues and severe weather. Tens of thousands of passengers were left stranded over the holiday weekend, waiting in long lines as they struggled to rebook flights.

Brian Gesch, Southwest passenger: My concern is we had no explanation, really, that was, I feel, very legitimate or believable. And the weather and the traffic controllers, I don't think were the real issue.

And so we're frustrated. I'm missing a day of work. I own my own business. And I'm canceling appointments, so it's kind of frustrating.