News Wrap: Stocks fall amid Russian incursion in eastern Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Stocks plunged early on worries about the Russian incursion into Eastern Ukraine. They recovered partially, but major indexes still lost 1 percent or more.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 482 points to close at 33596. The Nasdaq shed 166 points. The S&P 500 slid 44 and is officially in a correction, down more than 10 percent from its all-time high in January.

In Georgia, three white men convicted of murdering a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, in 2020 were found guilty today of federal hate crimes. The jury concluded that Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan targeted and shot Arbery because he was Black.

In Washington, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland welcomed the verdict, but said it goes only so far.