News Wrap: Stocks slump as COVID-19 restrictions return

Judy Woodruff:

Johnson himself has been forced to quarantine after being exposed to COVID again.

Meanwhile, in Japan, with four days before the Tokyo Olympics open, infections increased for the 30th day in a row.

The U.S. and its allies formally accused China today of a sweeping hack of Microsoft e-mail software. It affected thousands of computers worldwide.

And a media consortium reported a number of governments have used spyware to hack the phones of journalists, activists and officials around the world.

Fire crews in Southern Oregon faced dangerous winds today battling a wildfire the size of Los Angeles. The Bootleg Fire is the largest of at least 70 burning in the Western U.S. Thousands of people are under evacuation orders.

More than 200 fires are burning across Siberia in Russia amid extreme heat. Heavy smoke has blanketed the city of Yakutsk and dozens of smaller places. More than 2,000 firefighters are deployed, including with one fire that's burned 100,000 acres and threatens a power plant.

The floods that ravaged Western Europe last week have killed at least 196 people. The cleanup and search for victims continued today in Western Germany. Officials or authorities said that the number of dead is likely to climb even higher.