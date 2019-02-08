News Wrap: Supreme Court blocks La. law restricting abortion providers

Amna Nawaz:

Federal prosecutors are looking into whether The National Enquirer's parent company breached a cooperation agreement in how it handled a story about billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Bezos says American Media Inc. tried to blackmail him after he started investigating how the tabloid obtained his private texts and photos. AMI insists it acted lawfully, and pledged to investigate. We will take a closer look at the blackmail allegations after the news summary.

The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a Louisiana law that would have required abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. In a 5-4 vote late Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts split with conservatives on the bench to join the court's four liberals.

The court also ruled last night to deny Muslim inmate Domineque Ray's request to have an imam in the execution chamber with him in Alabama.

U.S. humanitarian aid, meanwhile, headed for Venezuela has arrived at a Colombian border city. The trucks, packed with much-needed food and medicine, have been blocked from entering Venezuela, amid that country's political crisis. But opposition leader Juan Guaido promised the assistance will get there.

Meanwhile, embattled President Nicolas Maduro insisted that the U.S. is using the aid deliveries to topple the Venezuelan government.