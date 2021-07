In our news wrap Wednesday, COVID-19 cases in Tokyo are higher than any time since May — nine days before it hosts the summer Olympics. In the U.S., federal figures show 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020 — nearly 30% higher than 2019, with Fentanyl a major driver. The European Union unveiled sweeping plans to tackle climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions 55% from 1990 levels this decade.