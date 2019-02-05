News Wrap: Trump court nominee says her past statements on date rape make her ‘cringe’

Amna Nawaz:

Later, the pope acknowledged, for the first time, the scandal of priests sexually abusing nuns. He said he is committed to fighting the problem.

Millions of people, meanwhile, in Asia and around the world marked the lunar new year today. In Taiwan, thousands gathered to pray at a Buddhist temple. In the Philippines, people bought roasted pig, a delicacy, to usher in the year of the pig. And all across China, crowds visited temples and took part in festivals.

Back in this country, Texas lawmakers complained today the state still has not received Hurricane Harvey recovery funds. The storm did major damage in 2017, and last February, Congress earmarked some $4.4 billion for Texas, but no grants have actually been made.

The state's Republican Senators, plus 10 House members from both parties, say federal budget bureaucracy is what is standing in the way.

An outspoken critic of the World Bank, David Malpass, looks like he will be President Trump's choice to lead the agency. It was widely reported today that the president will nominate him this week. The World Bank provides loans for projects around the world, but Malpass has complained it is piling up debt without results.

Also today, Andrew Wheeler won a Senate committee's approval to be head of the EPA. His nomination now goes to the full Senate.

And on Wall Street, a series of strong earnings reports gave stocks another boost. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 172 points to close at 25411. The Nasdaq rose 54 points, and the S&P 500 added 12.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": reaction to the president's comments that the U.S. will use a base in Iraq to keep eyes on Iran; a rigorous program prepares black undergraduates to go on to medical school; plus, essayist Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah gives her Brief But Spectacular take on fearlessness.