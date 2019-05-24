News Wrap: Trump defends authorizing Barr to release classified information

Judy Woodruff:

Whelan could face up to 20 years in a Russian prison if he is convicted. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said again today that there is no evidence that he committed any wrongdoing.

North Korea is warning that nuclear talks with the U.S. will never resume unless Washington backs off its demands. Pyongyang charged today that the U.S. is essentially asking the North to disarm. The Trump administration says that North Korea is making excessive demands for sanctions relief in exchange for only partial denuclearization.

Back in this country, floodwaters kept rising in parts of the Midwest and south, following days of severe storms. In Jefferson City, Missouri, crews worked to restore power after a tornado carved a three-mile path through the city late Wednesday. At the same time, the Missouri River flooded streets in Jefferson City. Parts of Kansas and Western Arkansas also braced for new flooding.

A long-awaited disaster aid package stalled again today in Congress. It includes $19 billion for states hit by wildfires, hurricanes and floods. The Senate passed it yesterday, after stripping out border security money, but President Trump said that he would sign it anyway.

Today, however, Texas Republican Chip Roy blocked a final vote in the House, with most lawmakers already gone for Memorial Day.

Rep. Chip Roy, (R)-Texas: If I do not object, Congress will have passed into law a bill that spends $19 billion of taxpayer money without members of Congress being present here in our nation's capital to vote on it. Secondly, it's a bill that includes nothing to address the clear national emergency and humanitarian crisis we face at our southern border.