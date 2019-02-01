News Wrap: Trump says ‘good chance’ of declaring emergency over border wall

Judy Woodruff:

The latest look at the U.S. economy shows a job market going strong.

The Labor Department reported today that employers added a net of 304,000 jobs in January. That is the most in nearly a year. The jobless rate did rise slightly to 4 percent, because furloughed federal workers were counted as unemployed. We will break down the jobs numbers later in the program.

A brutal week-long cold blast of weather has finally begun to release its grip on the country, after at least 25 deaths and widespread disruption. Frigid conditions eased slightly across the Midwest today, although rivers and cities remained frozen over. And subzero temperatures hung on in the Northeast. By contrast, weekend temperatures could climb 80 degrees from this week's lows, and bring a wave of burst water pipes and other damage.

President Trump said today that he is closer to declaring a national emergency at the U.S. southern border. The move could let him use defense and other funds to build a border wall.

At the White House, the president complained that Democrats are obstructing his efforts, so declaring an emergency is a live option.