News Wrap: Trump speaks by phone with Taliban leader

In our news wrap Tuesday, President Trump spoke by phone with a top Taliban leader, following the recent signing of an agreement for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump called it "a very good talk.” Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defeated Benny Gantz in the country’s third election within a year, but it was unclear whether Netanyahu had achieved a parliamentary majority.

