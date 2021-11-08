News Wrap: U.S. reopens to vaccinated international travelers

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. move came as the official global count of COVID cases passed 250 million. The actual figure is believed to be even higher.

This was also the deadline for federal workers to get vaccinated. And Los Angeles began requiring proof of shots to enter most businesses. We will focus on vaccine resistance later in the program.

The U.S. today charged two hackers, a Ukrainian and a Russian, in a string of major ransomware attacks. They allegedly shut down the world's largest meat processor, paralyzed an East Coast oil pipeline, and froze businesses and local governments. The U.S. and 16 other countries were involved in the enforcement operation.

Crowds of migrants stormed Poland's border with Belarus today, escalating an ongoing confrontation. Polish authorities say thousands of people on the Belarusian side tried to cut through razor wire fences. Polish guards used chemical sprays to turn them back. Poland charges that Belarus has created a migrant crisis to retaliate for European sanctions.

At the U.N. climate summit, former President Obama urged world leaders today to put aside politics and take action. In Glasgow, Scotland, he said developed nations must do what's needed to cut carbon emissions. He criticized two major powers in particular.

Barack Obama, Former President of the United States: It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world's largest emitters, China and Russia, decline to even attend the proceedings. And their national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency.