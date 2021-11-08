News Wrap: U.S. reopens to vaccinated international travelers

In our news wrap Monday, the United States fully reopens to most travelers for the first time since before the pandemic. The U.S. charged two hackers — a Ukrainian and a Russian — in a string of major ransomware attacks. U.S. and Iraqi officials say Iranian-backed militia forces carried out Sunday's drone attack on Iraq's prime minister.
Judy Woodruff:
The United States is fully reopened to most travelers tonight for the first time since before the pandemic. Vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico were once again allowed to cross the borders today.
Across Europe, people lined up for flights to the U.S., including to Chicago, where commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo welcomed the change.
Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce: America is open for business again. We are open for business again on a global stage. And you will see a real shot in the arm to the economy because of that to a part of the economy that has been hardest hit.
Judy Woodruff:
The U.S. move came as the official global count of COVID cases passed 250 million. The actual figure is believed to be even higher.
This was also the deadline for federal workers to get vaccinated. And Los Angeles began requiring proof of shots to enter most businesses. We will focus on vaccine resistance later in the program.
The U.S. today charged two hackers, a Ukrainian and a Russian, in a string of major ransomware attacks. They allegedly shut down the world's largest meat processor, paralyzed an East Coast oil pipeline, and froze businesses and local governments. The U.S. and 16 other countries were involved in the enforcement operation.
Crowds of migrants stormed Poland's border with Belarus today, escalating an ongoing confrontation. Polish authorities say thousands of people on the Belarusian side tried to cut through razor wire fences. Polish guards used chemical sprays to turn them back. Poland charges that Belarus has created a migrant crisis to retaliate for European sanctions.
At the U.N. climate summit, former President Obama urged world leaders today to put aside politics and take action. In Glasgow, Scotland, he said developed nations must do what's needed to cut carbon emissions. He criticized two major powers in particular.
Barack Obama, Former President of the United States: It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world's largest emitters, China and Russia, decline to even attend the proceedings. And their national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency.
Judy Woodruff:
We will return to the climate talks later in the program.
U.S. and Iraqi officials say Iranian-backed militia forces carried out Sunday's drone attack on Iraq's prime minister. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was slightly wounded. Security was ramped up across the capital after the attack. Tensions have escalated since pro-Iranian militias lost ground in October elections.
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega is being widely condemned after he won a fourth consecutive term on Sunday. He had jailed many of his rivals. His supporters celebrated overnight, when tallies showed Ortega getting 75 percent of the vote. The opposition mostly boycotted the balloting.
Back in this country, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether to allow a class-action lawsuit over FBI surveillance after 9/11. The justices heard arguments today from Muslims in California who say they were spied on because of their faith. The government says the suit would jeopardize state secrets.
On Wall Street today, stocks edged higher, closing at record highs again. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 104 points to close at 36432. The Nasdaq rose 10 points. And the S&P 500 added fou