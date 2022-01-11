News Wrap: UN seeks record $5 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has hit a new record. There were nearly 146,000 as of today, topping the peak of 142,000 last January.

Also today, Chicago teachers ended a walkout that canceled five days of classes. They have agreed on new COVID safety measures. And New Orleans reimposed an indoor mask mandate as it readies for visitors during Mardi Gras season.

President Biden today defended his response to the pandemic. He said he is — quote — "confident we're on the right track."

His top COVID adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, accused a longtime critic of lying about him to gin up campaign donations. At a U.S. Senate hearing, Fauci charged that Republican Rand Paul's attacks are encouraging potential violence.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: And, all of a sudden, that kindles the crazies out there, and I have life — threats upon my life, harassment of my family, and my children with obscene phone calls, because people are lying about me.

So, go to Rand Paul Web site, and you see "Fire Dr. Fauci" with a little box that says, contribute here. You can do $5, $10, $20, $100.