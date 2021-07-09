News Wrap: Vaccinated teachers, students can ditch masks inside schools, CDC says

Judy Woodruff:

Workers were also able to find a cat who had lived on the building's ninth floor and survived the collapse and reunited it with its family.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today encouraged schools to reopen fully now that students as young as 12 are getting vaccinated and that deaths are declining. It also said that fully vaccinated teachers and students not do need to wear masks while in school.

Meanwhile, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said fully immunized Americans do not currently need a booster shot. That comes after Pfizer announced plans to seek approval for one in the next month.

Tropical Storm El — Elsa, that is, triggered flood warnings across the Northeastern U.S. today, as it barreled into New England. In New Haven, Connecticut, water was seen spouting from manhole covers. And in the New York City region, downpours flooded subways and streets.

President Biden today pressed Russia's President Vladimir Putin to take action to disrupt ransomware attacks emanating from Russia. The leaders spoke for an hour by phone, in the wake of a string of cyberattacks linked to Russian hackers that paralyzed U.S. businesses. Mr. Biden warned that the U.S. will — quote — "defend its people and its critical infrastructure."

President Biden also signed an executive order today aimed at curbing the anti-competitive practices of big businesses. It includes 72 actions and recommendations to boost wages and increase consumer protections.

Before a signing ceremony at the White House, the president said that the order targets abusive actions by monopolies.