Judy Woodruff:

Earlier this week, President Trump postponed a scheduled March 2 increase of tariffs on imports from China. He cited substantial progress in the trade talks.

Recent heavy rains turned two Northern California towns into islands today accessible only by boat. Guerneville and Monte Rio were cut off by the overflowing Russian River. It is now expected to crest at the highest levels in 25 years.

Meanwhile, in the south, flooding also threatens towns across Tennessee and Mississippi brought on by a series of major storms.

A North Carolina political operative at the center of an unresolved congressional race was arrested today for ballot fraud. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. is charged with obstruction and illegal handling of absentee ballots. The state elections board has ordered a new election in the disputed race.

And Chicago is now assured of having a black woman as mayor for the first time. On Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle both advanced to an April runoff. The winner will face a high crime rate, low-rated public schools and overwhelming pension debt.

Democrats in the U.S. House today pushed through a major gun control bill, the first in nearly 25 years. It mandates federal background checks for all firearm sales and transfers. A second bill, due for a vote tomorrow, extends the background check period to 10 days. The bills are given little chance in the Republican-run Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments today about a giant cross that's been on public land in Maryland for nearly a century. Supporters say that the so-called Peace Cross is a memorial to those killed in World War I. Opponents say it violates separation of church and state. A decision is due by June.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 72 points to close at 25985. The Nasdaq rose five points, and the S&P 500 slipped one.