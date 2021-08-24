News Wrap: White House urges businesses, states to mandate vaccines

Amna Nawaz:

COVID infections and deaths in the U.S. have continued to rise since last week, despite a rise in vaccinations.

In Tokyo, the Paralympics opened amid the pandemic's worst surge yet in Japan. Ceremonies featured a nighttime fireworks display in a nearly empty stadium due to pandemic restrictions. Instead, spectators watched from outside.

Majority Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives struck a deal today advancing President Biden's sweeping budget plan. It contains $3.5 trillion in social and environmental spending. Party moderates wanted to vote first on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but they agreed to wait until next month.

Democratic leaders hailed the agreement, while Republicans uniformly opposed it.