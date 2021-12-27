News Wrap: Winter storm slams Northern California, Nevada

Amna Nawaz:

We will take a longer look at the life of Desmond Tutu later in the program.

In Northern Brazil, thousands of people bracing for a new round of flooding after two dams burst on Sunday. Two northeastern cities were ordered to evacuate in a region already hit by weeks of torrential rain. Even before the dams gave way, flooding had displaced nearly 20,000 people since early November. At least 20 people have been killed.

Back in this country, parts of Northern California and Nevada are buried under heavy snow after a major winter storm over the Christmas weekend. A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 connecting Reno to Sacramento was closed in both directions due to poor visibility. The storm brought record cold and snowfall. Parts of Southern California were hit hard by rain and heavy winds.

President Biden signed today a defense bill today that authorizes $770 billion in Pentagon spending. That's a 5 percent increase from last year. It includes a pay raise of 2.7 percent for troops and aid for Ukraine. It also directs that independent military prosecutors take over sexual abuse cases from military commanders.

In economic news, this year's holiday spending showed the biggest increase in 17 years, despite Omicron's disruptions. The tracking service Mastercard SpendingPulse reports sales through Christmas Eve were up 8.5 percent from last year.

And on Wall Street, that strong holiday showing helped boost major indexes by 1 percent or more. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 351 points to close at 36302. The Nasdaq rose nearly 218 points. The S&P 500 added 65 for a new record close.

And two more passings of note.

The world-renowned Harvard biologist Edward O. Wilson has died. He was known as Darwin's natural heir, arguing that a link existed between human behavior and genetics. From there, he went on to pioneering studies of ants and to a focus on preserving species and ecosystems.

Wilson spoke with the "NewsHour" in 2016.