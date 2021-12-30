NewsHour viewers reflect on the grief, gratitude and hope they experienced in 2021

Matt Berzok, Maryland:

Hi. I'm Matt Berzok. I'm an attorney and the father of a special needs son who has autism who is 17 and a daughter who's 14.

The pandemic and the uncertainty around it is very, very difficult for some people, especially my son Ben, with special needs. He does do in person school, but with a mask, which he finds frustrating. And especially for someone like Ben, who has trouble reading emotion even in the best of times because of autism, masking is the kind of thing that makes it more difficult for him to interact and understand with people.