Newtown remembers those killed at Sandy Hook a decade after the tragedy

William Brangham:

Just steps away from the rebuilt Sandy Hook Elementary School sits a new memorial site, and etched into the ring of granite are 26 names of those massacred that day.

One of them is Dylan Hockley, a 6-year-old first grader. In the decades since his murder, his mother, Nicole Hockley, along with other Sandy Hook families, have channeled their grief into action. Hockley co-founded the organization Sandy Hook Promise. It's a nonprofit that works to prevent further tragedies by helping students identify and report the warning signs of someone who is planning violence.

I spoke with Hockley yesterday just ahead of today's anniversary.

Ten years ago, what was probably the worst day of your entire life happens, and your whole family has to deal with that blow and suffer through that trauma and that grief.

But now here we are almost 10 years later. How does that grief sit with you today? Is that ever-present? Does it wax and wane? What is that like for you today?