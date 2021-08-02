‘No signs of plateauing’ in Florida’s COVID cases as DeSantis refuses to mandate masks

Judy Woodruff:

Florida is experiencing one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the country at the moment. Over the weekend, the state reported more than 21,000 cases in a single day, its highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

And a quarter of the nation's hospitalized COVID patients are in Florida. The CDC and a number of public health officials say schools should require masking when they reopen. The Miami-Dade school district is considering requiring students and staff to do so.

But, on Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is opposed to any masking requirements, said parents and students should have the option to mask and that he would block any effort to require masking.