Non-alcoholic beverages flourish as more Americans cut back on drinking

U.S. beer sales traditionally peak in the summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But what’s in those beers is changing. While non-alcoholic beer, wine and cocktails make up a small fraction of the overall market, sales are rapidly rising. Economics correspondent Paul Solman went out for a taste test.

